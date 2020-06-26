Sections
Rajasthan reports 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Of the total cases, 12,935 have recovered and 12,658 have been discharged. There are 3,072 active cases in the state now.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Of the fresh cases, Kota reported the maximum 23 cases and Bharatpur 17. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Rajasthan reported 91 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 16,387, the official data showed.

Also, one person died in Jodhpur due to Covid-19 on Friday, the data showed.

Of the fresh cases, Kota reported the maximum 23 cases and Bharatpur 17.

Karauli, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu reported 13, 15 and 7 cases respectively.



Pali, Sirohi reported five cases each, Dausa four and Ajmer and Bundi one each.

The death toll in the state is now 380, according to the data.

