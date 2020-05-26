Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan restores 8-hour working in factories

Rajasthan restores 8-hour working in factories

On April 24, the government had increased the working hours to 12 from 8 hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers in all the registered factories, in view of the coronavirus spread.

Updated: May 26, 2020 15:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic. (Bloomberg)

The Rajasthan government has restored the working hours for factory workers to eight hours per day, according to an official statement.

On April 24, the government had increased the working hours to 12 from 8 hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers in all the registered factories, in view of the coronavirus spread.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic. The movement of workers has also started and no pass is required. Public transport has also started in many areas like Green, Orange Zone, etc,” state labour minister Tikaram Jully said in the statement.

He said the management of factories and workers employed there are working as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government regarding social distancing and safety.



The order issued last month to increase working hours was initially for three months for factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948. But it has been withdrawn in a month’s time.

In recent weeks, various state governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have either made amendments or proposed changes to existing labour laws as part of larger efforts to help businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy Jar TikTok trend will help you treasure the best moments of your day. Watch
May 26, 2020 17:06 IST
SATYA MicroCapital raises INR 105 crore equity funding from Japan-based Gojo & Company Inc.
May 26, 2020 17:03 IST
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
May 26, 2020 16:59 IST
Glenmark to study efficacy of two antiviral drugs for treating Covid-19
May 26, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.