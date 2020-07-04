Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan’s Barmer under lockdown for a week

Rajasthan’s Barmer under lockdown for a week

All areas under the municipality’s jurisdictions have been directed to strictly comply with lockdown norms till July 10.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:49 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

A health worker collects swab sample for the COVID-19 test at city dispensary No 4, in Bikaner. (ANI)

Barmer district collector (DC) Visharam Meena has ordered a lockdown of Barmer town for the next seven days, which started on Friday from 7 pm onwards, because of a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the areas under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

All areas under the municipality’s jurisdictions have been directed to strictly comply with lockdown norms till July 10, the DC said.

Only essential services such as ambulances, chemist shops etc are being allowed to operate during the prevailing lockdown phase and grocery stores are permitted to remain open between 10 am and 2 pm daily.

Barmer has reported 392 Covid-19 positive cases, including 191 active ones and four deaths, to date.



On Friday, DC Meena held a meeting with the trade association and local public representatives in a bid to assess the ground realities about the viral outbreak. He imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after the meeting.

The 1973 order empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in urgent cases such as a healthcare emergency and bars unlawful assembly of people.

However, the ongoing lockdown is not applicable to government and private offices, offices of local body departments, post offices, banks, insurance offices, hospitals, medical stores, petrol pumps, cooking gas agencies, and dairy booths.

Government employees are allowed to move within Barmer civic area limits, but they need to carry their identity cards on them.

While Barmer sub-division officer (SDO) has been entrusted with the responsibility to provide permission to others for any movement in the town amid the prevailing lockdown restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Probe ordered following Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik
Jul 04, 2020 15:37 IST
PSTET revised result 2017 declared at ssapunjab.org
Jul 04, 2020 15:33 IST
Pubs and restaurants reopen in England as lockdown eased
Jul 04, 2020 15:27 IST
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; state reports 204 new cases
Jul 04, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.