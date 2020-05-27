Heat wave continues in Rajasthan but some relief in sight from May 29

Severe heat wave conditions continued to prevail over most parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. However the met department has forecast some relief from the scorching heat from May 29.with thundershowers and dust storms in several areas.

The temperature in most districts is above 40 degrees Celsius. Churu recorded a high of 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the second highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu the month of May in the last ten years. On May 19, 2016, Churu had recorded a maximum of 50.2 degrees Celsius, the met office said.

The met department has said heat wave conditions will continue for the next 24 hours in 26 of 33 districts in the state.

However some relief from the heat wave is expected from May 29 to June 2 with dust storms and thunder storms predicted, said Met department director Shiv Ganesh.

He said there is a western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighbouring areas and a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and its neighbourhood which will bring thundershowers and dust storms over the next few days.

Heat wave conditions are forecast in Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Nagaur Pali, Alwar, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Dholpur, Sikar, Bhilwara, Jaipur and Ajmer districts.

Jaipur had a high of 45 degrees Celsius and the heat wave will continue over the next 48 hours, the met department said. However the district will witness thunderstorms and dust storms from May 29 to June 3.

The maximum temperature recorded in Churu was 50 degrees which was 7.4 degrees above normal. Sriganganagar and Bikaner recorded 47 and 47.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Jaisalmer, Sawai Madhopr, Kota and Pilani were all above 46 degrees. Jaisalmer recorded 46.4 degrees, Sawai Madhopur was at 46.6 degrees, Pilani was at 46.9 degrees and Kota was at 46.5 degrees Celsius, between 3 and 4 degrees above normal.

Phaldi had a high of 45.8 degrees, 2.7 degrees above normal while Barmer was at 45.7 degrees. 3.5 degrees above normal. Jaipur had a high of 45 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is hovering between 30 degrees and 34 degrees Celsius in most cites.