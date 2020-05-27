Sections
Home / Jaipur / Heat wave continues in Rajasthan but some relief in sight from May 29

Heat wave continues in Rajasthan but some relief in sight from May 29

The met department has warned of heat wave conditions in 26 of 33 districts in the state over the next 24 hours. However some relief from the heat wave is expected from May 29 to June 2 with dust storms and thunder storms predicted, said Met department director Shiv Ganesh.

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The met department has said heat wave conditions will continue for the next 24 hours in 26 of 33 districts in the state. (AFP)

Severe heat wave conditions continued to prevail over most parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. However the met department has forecast some relief from the scorching heat from May 29.with thundershowers and dust storms in several areas.

The temperature in most districts is above 40 degrees Celsius. Churu recorded a high of 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the second highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu the month of May in the last ten years. On May 19, 2016, Churu had recorded a maximum of 50.2 degrees Celsius, the met office said.

The met department has said heat wave conditions will continue for the next 24 hours in 26 of 33 districts in the state.

However some relief from the heat wave is expected from May 29 to June 2 with dust storms and thunder storms predicted, said Met department director Shiv Ganesh.



He said there is a western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighbouring areas and a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and its neighbourhood which will bring thundershowers and dust storms over the next few days.

Heat wave conditions are forecast in Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Nagaur Pali, Alwar, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Dholpur, Sikar, Bhilwara, Jaipur and Ajmer districts.

Jaipur had a high of 45 degrees Celsius and the heat wave will continue over the next 48 hours, the met department said. However the district will witness thunderstorms and dust storms from May 29 to June 3.

The maximum temperature recorded in Churu was 50 degrees which was 7.4 degrees above normal. Sriganganagar and Bikaner recorded 47 and 47.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Jaisalmer, Sawai Madhopr, Kota and Pilani were all above 46 degrees. Jaisalmer recorded 46.4 degrees, Sawai Madhopur was at 46.6 degrees, Pilani was at 46.9 degrees and Kota was at 46.5 degrees Celsius, between 3 and 4 degrees above normal.

Phaldi had a high of 45.8 degrees, 2.7 degrees above normal while Barmer was at 45.7 degrees. 3.5 degrees above normal. Jaipur had a high of 45 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is hovering between 30 degrees and 34 degrees Celsius in most cites.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:53 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.