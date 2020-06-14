Sections
Rajasthan’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 75%, higher than national average

Officials said the number of active cases continues to be below 3,000 for the 15th consecutive day on Saturday evening as 333 new Covid-19 patients were reported in the state.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Out of the 12,401 infections, there are 2,782 active cases, 9,337 people have recovered and 282 have died in Rajasthan so far. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

The rate of recovery of patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Rajasthan has gone up to 75% as three out of four people have been cured in the state, the health department has said.

Rajasthan’s recovery rate is higher than the national average of 50.59% with 162,378 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals across the country, according to data.

Out of the 12,401 infections, there are 2,782 active cases, 9,337 people have recovered and 282 have died in Rajasthan so far.



Pali and Bharatpur have been seen a rising number of Covid-19 cases and on Saturday there were 62 and 39 infections in these cities, according to data.

The state capital of Jaipur and Jodhpur also reported a high number of Covid-19 cases at 27 and 75 respectively.

India’s Covid-19 tally reached beyond 3.2 lakh on Sunday after nearly 12,000 new cases and 311 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 149,348 and the death toll is at 9,195 so far, taking India’s tally to 320,922, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.

