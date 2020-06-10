Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 11,368, death toll at 256

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 11,368, death toll at 256

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

There are 2,610 active Covid-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said. (ANI file photo)

Rajasthan reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 256 as 123 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state’s tally to 11,368.

The death was reported in Jodhpur, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said.

Jaipur topped the Covid tally in the state with 2,500 cases and 118 deaths, followed by 1,944 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.



There are 2,610 active Covid-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2% after Quarter 4 earnings
Jun 10, 2020 13:01 IST
29-year-old woman commits suicide in Rampur Bushahr
Jun 10, 2020 13:07 IST
Furious after married daughter elopes with lover, father hacks 2 to death
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
With pristine reefs at stake, Cuba bets on coral nurseries
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.