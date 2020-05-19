Sections
Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 5,629

Out of the total number of cases, 3,219 have recovered, 2,271 are active cases, and 139 deaths have been reported.

Updated: May 19, 2020 18:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the Covid-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday. (ANI)

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 5,629 in Rajasthan on Tuesday after 122 new cases and one death was reported in the state.

With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the Covid-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.



Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far.

This comes two days after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 31.

