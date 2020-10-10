Sections
E-Paper
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan’s first woman cop to get top award

Rajasthan’s first woman cop to get top award

Nina Singh is the first ADG-level officer from Rajasthan to receive the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs for professional excellence

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 13:33 IST

By Rakesh Goswami, Hindustan Times Jaipur

ADG Nina Singh. (Sourced)

Nina Singh , a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has become the first ADG-level officer from Rajasthan to receive the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal (AUSM) by the Ministry of Home Affairs for professional excellence.

Singh is Rajasthan’s first woman IPS officer. She is currently posted as ADG (Training) in Rajasthan Police.

She is responsible for the formulation of policy and its execution.

She has worked as Joint Director in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, and supervised several high-profile cases pertaining to anti-corruption, economic offences, bank frauds and sports integrity.

She was the member-secretary of Rajasthan State Commission for Women, a watchdog body that works to protect the rights and interests of women. She has been closely associated with the police reform initiatives of Rajasthan.

Singh also co-authored research papers with Noble prize winners in Economics, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Oct 10, 2020 12:36 IST
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change its aggressive stance’: US NSA
Oct 10, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

After Baba Ka Dhaba, video of ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ in Agra goes viral
Oct 10, 2020 13:58 IST
Taapsee Pannu is ‘ringing out the bad times’ in a black bikini, see pics
Oct 10, 2020 13:47 IST
Bombay high court grants pre-arrest bail to school manager booked for rape
Oct 10, 2020 13:44 IST
Air Force creates record of highest skydive landing at Khardung La Pass in Leh
Oct 10, 2020 13:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.