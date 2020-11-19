Rajasthan’s Ranthambore tiger returns from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno after 8 years

A tiger named T-38 has returned to Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve from Kuno National Park, around 500 km away in Madhya Pradesh, after eight years. The tiger had left the reserve in 2012 when it was four years old.

Forest officials said they were initially surprised when they spotted the tiger first on October 19 in the reserve’s Bhadlav area. They added they became sure it was indeed T-38 when it was again caught on camera on October 24 near Chiroli and later on November 15 in Taleda area of the reserve.

The department officials then started analysing the camera footage to confirm the T-38’s presence in the reserve, where it is currently in the Kundera range.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve’s field director, TC Verma, confirmed T-38’s return and said it moved to Kuno in 2012 and was caught on cameras installed there. Thereafter the tiger remained there until it was spotted in the reserve in October.

A forest official the tiger was tracked till Madhya Pradesh in 2012 and the Kuno administration was accordingly informed about its presence there. “Many tigers might have moved towards Madhya Pradesh by crossing Chambal but he [T-38] was tracked from the beginning until he reached there,” said the official, who did not want to be named. He added around two years later another tiger named T-56 moved to Kuno and its movements were also tracked. “He has not returned. Then another tiger, T-91, moved but he returned from border villages of Madhya Pradesh.”

Officials said rain or another tiger may have pushed T-38 to leave Kuno. “The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve administration has written to the Kuno National Park about the tiger’s arrival and asked its administration to ensure effective monitoring and camera installation... one or two tigers may have migrated from there,” said the official cited above.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve’s former field director, YK Sahu, said the return of T-38 is surprising as the tiger would have made Kuno its territory. “It might have returned either due to territorial fight or due to human disturbance.”

Six tigers left Ranthambore between 2002 and 2013. Some of them went to Kuno. Only one of them returned, while three were found dead later.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve has around 74 tigers, including 27 cubs and sub-adults. This month, two tigresses gave birth to six cubs there.