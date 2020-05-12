Rajasthan’s recovery rate of Covid-19 patients above 58%: Health minister

The national recovery rate is 31.15%, that for Delhi is 32%, for Tamil Nadu is 28%, Gujarat is 33% and Maharashtra is 19%. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times

Rajasthan’s recovery rate from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has gone up to over 58% and is almost double the national average, the state’s health minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

The state’s tally of Covid-19 as of Tuesday stood at 4,035 and 2,362 people or 58.53% have recovered from the deadly disease, according to its health department. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease in the state is 115.

“Our rate of recovery is over 58%…Our growth in the number of positive cases is 2.35% while the national average is 3.92%,” Sharma said.

The health minister said the doubling rate, or the estimated number of days it takes for cases to double, too is better in Rajasthan at 18 days while the national average is 12 days.

Regarding the number of deaths, he said it is also below the national average. “Our mortality rate is 2.83% as against 3.3% national average,” he added.

Sharma said plasma therapy has been started in Jaipur and Jodhpur and it will help bring down the mortality rate.

Going by the data from the health department, the recovery rate has seen a jump in the last 15 days. On April 28, there were 2,364 Covid-19 cases and the number of recovered patients was 770 with a recovery rate of 32.5%.

The number of active cases has also seen a fall. The health department data shows the number of active cases on April 21 was 1435. In the three weeks till May 12, these cases have increased to 1558 which is a slower rate of growth as compared to earlier.

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the bleak 70,000-mark on Tuesday morning as more than 3,600 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed.

There were 46,008 active cases and 22,455 recoveries or migration along with 2293 fatalities across the country, according to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard at 8am, which took the number of cases to 70,756 so far.