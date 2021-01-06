Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18

Only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes on each day after reopening of the schools. (HT Photo)

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen school, colleges and coaching centres from January 18 encouraged by the declining number of active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after a Corona review meet on Tuesday evening, directed to open schools for students of class 9th to 12th, colleges for final year students, coaching institutes and government training institutes.

Also medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing colleges and paramedical colleges were also directed to open from January 11 to ensure readiness for carrying out the vaccination drive.

The CM said to ensure social distancing, all educational institutions will cater to 50% students on the first day and the remaining 50% on the second day in each class. Teachers will be given necessary training by the health department for the prevention of Covid-19 infection.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure all coronavirus containment and prevention protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks, are followed in all institutions as per the Central guidelines and SOPs.

“The presence of new Covid-19 strains in the country and in the state is of concern. Any kind of negligence can create a big crisis. In view of this, special monitoring of travellers coming to the state from abroad should be done, including those affected by the virus,” said Gehlot.

The CM said that the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan was very much under control due to the effective management and cooperation of the people. The recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31%.

Gehlot said that preparations for the vaccination drive in the state should be completed in mission mode. The entire database of health workers should be uploaded as soon as possible for vaccination, he added.

State health minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that special vigilance is being done in the state regarding the new strain of coronavirus. The medical department is conducting contact tracing and screening of passengers from the UK, and sending the samples for testing to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) lab in Delhi.