Rajasthan: SHO, 2 constables suspended for extorting Rs 25 lakh from accused in drugs case

The cops allegedly demanded the amount from one Prabhulal Tanwar and released him after they got Rs 25 lakh. (Representational Image)

Dr Bhupendra Singh, director-general of police (DGP), Rajasthan, has suspended station house officer (SHO) and two constables of Harnawadashahji police station in Baran district on charges of extorting Rs 25 lakh from an accused, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and later releasing him.

Earlier this year, Prabhulal Tanwar was booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, and he belongs to Mahuakhoh village in Kota district.

Tanwar had complained to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other state government officials against the alleged extortionist personnel of Harnawadashahji police station.

Dr Ravi, superintendent of police (SP), Baran, said: “Prabhulal has alleged that he along with another fellow villager Bapulal was going to Kamkhera Balaji temple in Baran on May 7 when SHO of Harnawadashahji police station Ramswaroop Meena along with two constables stopped them.”

SHO Meena allegedly made a call to Prabhulal’s son Govid and asked him to arrange Rs 25 lakh for his father’s release.

“Govind arranged the sum with great difficulty and handed over the amount to SHO Meena, who later released Prabhulal. However, Bapulal was not released, as he is still languishing in Chhabra sub-jail,” the SP said.

“A preliminary investigation has found all three policemen guilty following which DGP Rajasthan has suspended them until further orders,” the SP added.