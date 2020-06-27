Sections
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan to begin trying rapid antigen test for coronavirus cases

Rajasthan to begin trying rapid antigen test for coronavirus cases

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave this direction to officials during a video conference with medical experts, the statement said.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

ICMR is sending 200 test kits to Rajasthan for the trial. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Rajasthan government will soon begin rapid antigen tests on a trial basis for screening coronavirus cases in the state as per guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), according to an official statement.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the ICMR is sending 200 test kits to Rajasthan for the trial.

Gehlot said this will help ramp up coronavirus investigation infrastructure and get quick reports. In the discussions related to Covid-19 with the faculty members of medical colleges, doctors and other medical experts, Gehlot said the state government’s objective is to bring down the mortality rate due to the disease.



He said the medical fraternity has played an important role in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Due to our coordinated efforts, the Rajasthan model is discussed all over the country. Detailed assessment of the deaths of Covid-19 patients is also being conducted and the study can be used to prevent coronavirus,” he said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that seasonal diseases were another challenge the state may have to face soon, but added that his department has made all preparations for handling any situation.

