Rajasthan to track 811 British tourist amid discovery of contagious Covid-19 strain in the UK

A bulk of these visitors have arrived in Jaipur followed by Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Udaipur, Kota, Jhunjhunu

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:46 IST

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan has begun tracking 811 British tourists, who have arrived over the last two months in the state amid concerns about a more contagious Covid-19 strain found in the UK. Officials said the Centre has shared the details of the tourists with the state government.

Additional director (health) Raviprakash Sharma said they have forwarded the details to district collectors and directed them to ensure isolation and testing of the tourists. He added the department is on its toes and there was no need to panic.

A bulk of these British (333) visitors have arrived in Jaipur followed by Jodhpur (73), Ajmer (70), Alwar (48), Udaipur (43), Kota (39), Jhunjhunu (24).

Jaipur’s chief medical health officer, Narottam Sharma, said the screening and sampling work has begun. “We are to monitor all those who have arrived from the UK. ... In three-four days, we will be able to reach every single tourist from the UK in Jaipur.”

India is among the countries that have announced a temporary ban on flights from the UK to prevent the spread of the new variant, which is believed to be 70% more transmissible.

The Centre has issued guidelines asking states to ensure passengers from the UK are subjected to Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests on arrival.

