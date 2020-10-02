Rajasthan Unlock 5 guidelines: Cinema halls, schools,colleges to remain shut till October 31

Rajasthan government has launched a campaign to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. (ANI Photo)

The Rajasthan government issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines, ordering schools, colleges, cinema halls and multiplexes to remain closed till October 31. The guidelines came into effect on October 1. The state government has decided to continue the suspension of regular classes at schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes till October 31 in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases.

However, the government’s Unlock guidelines specify that online learning shall continue and be encouraged; 50% teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools and students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to visit schools located outside containment zones for guidance but only with the written consent of parents.

“The state government will take a decision in respect of opening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school management, based on their assessment of the situation,” says the guideline.

However, it has decided to permit reopening of institutions of higher education from October 15, only for laboratory works required by research scholars and post graduate students enrolled in science and technology streams.

Only essential activities will be allowed in containment and curfew areas.

The state government has also decided to keep recreational public places shut till October 31 despite Centre’s nod to open them as part of phased resumption of economic activities under its Unlock 5 guidelines.

“Swimming pools, Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed for activities till October 31,” the state guidelines state.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations will not be permitted till October 31, it adds.

For marriage related gatherings, prior information needs to be given to sub-divisional magistrate and social distancing norms must be followed along with keeping the number of guests to 50 persons or less. Any violation of this will be treated as an offence, punishable with heavy fine, the guidelines say.