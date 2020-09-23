Sections
Rajasthan woman kills husband, keeps body under bed, calls cops after 28 hrs

Rajasthan woman kills husband, keeps body under bed, calls cops after 28 hrs

The body was found by the deceased’s elder brother who visited his house searching for him.

Sep 23, 2020

Hindustan Times Bikaner

A woman allegedly killed her husband and kept his body under a bed in her house for over 28 hours before calling the cops in Sankhadtal village of Hamirwas town in Churu district of Rajasthan. Station house officer of Hamirwas police station Subhash Chandra told HT that the lady made a call to the police on Monday night after a foul smell started emanating from the body.

Nirmal Singh’s body was found by his elder brother Ashok Singh Jat, who had gone to the deceased’s house looking for him. The accused Neeraj allegedly strangled her husband to death after a dispute around Sunday midnight and hid the body under a bed in her house- according to the complaint filed by his elder brother.

The police officer said that Neeraj told cops that her husband used to beat and abuse her almost every night and that the couple again had a fight on Sunday night when she strangled Nirmal using a rope, according to the investigation.

The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy at a government hospital. The accused has been detained by the police. The couple has two minor children.

