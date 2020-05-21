Record number of workers employed under MGNREGA in Rajasthan: Deputy CM

Sections
The number of labourers under MGNREGA in the state has increased to 35.59 lakh, which is the highest in 10 years, Sachin Pilot said.

Updated: May 21, 2020 14:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot said MGNREGA has proved to be helpful during coronavirus pandemic by providing employment in rural areas. (HT photo/ )

The number of labourers in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Rajasthan has gone up to 35.59 lakh, which is the highest in the state in the last 10 years, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.

Pilot, who is also holds the rural development and panchayati raj porfolios, said MGNREGA has proved to be helpful during coronavirus pandemic by providing employment in rural areas.

Pilot informed that a 100-day action plan was chalked out in January last year under which each work of pasture development, model pond development, funeral/burial ground development and sports ground development works were approved in each gram panchayat.



Taking this a step further, ‘Ek Gram-Char Kaam’ campaign is currently being run under which these works are being done on priority basis in each revenue village of the state.

He informed that under this campaign, 36,679 works have been sanctioned in the state so far including 9,281 pasture development, 9,090 model reservoir development, 9,589 funeral/burial ground development and 8,719 sports ground development works.

