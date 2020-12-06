Sections
Red alert for all Rajasthan reserves, sanctuaries after tiger spotted with wire snare around neck

Red alert for all Rajasthan reserves, sanctuaries after tiger spotted with wire snare around neck

The forest department of the Rajasthan government on Saturday issued a ‘Red Alert’ till February 2021 for all reserves, sanctuaries, and parks in the state as incidents of hunting, poaching, and animal trapping have come to the notice.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Jaipur

The order comes a day after a camera trap footage showing a Ranthambore tiger, T-108, with a wire snare around its neck. (File photo for representation)

The order comes a day after a camera trap footage showing a Ranthambore tiger, T-108, with a wire snare around its neck.

“Under the ‘Red Alert’, all forest officials have been directed to intensify search operations and take help from local police assistance to nab hunters and criminals. The department has cancelled leaves of all field officers, and directions have been issued for effective patrolling against illegal activities in protected areas,” the order read.

The order stated that reports had earlier been received from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve about animals such as cows and buffaloes getting caught in traps laid by hunters.

“Recently, five hunters were arrested in Mount Abu for hunting a sambar deer, looking to which red alert is announced till February 2021,” it added.

