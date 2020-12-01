Sections
RLP chief Beniwal threatens to walk out of NDA over farm laws

In a tweet, Beniwal appealed Union home minister Amit Shah that in view of the ongoing farmer agitation in the country, the three farm laws should be immediately withdrawn, all recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission should be implemented, and dialogue be held with farmers in Delhi in the right spirit.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

In another tweet, he said, “RLP is an alliance partner of NDA but its strength is youth and farmers, if prompt action isn’t taken than in the interest of farmers, I will have to reconsider being part of the NDA.”

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and MP, Hanuman Beniwal on Monday threatened to walk out of the Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), if the three-farm laws weren’t withdrawn and recommendations of Swaminathan commission implemented.

In a video message on farmer protests, he said, the RLP has protested against the three farm laws through social media and on roads. Today have written to Shah, if laws aren’t withdrawn then will reconsider our alliance with NDA. “We are with the farmers and if required will kooch (march) to Delhi. The PM and Shah should hold dialogue with farmers, and provide space to hold dharna in the capital. If any kind of ill-treatment is done with the farmers than the farmers of entire country will be on streets to gherao Delhi,” he said.

