RLP demands CBI probe in suicide of police inspector

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Wednesday demanded a CBI probe in the suicide case of a police inspector, and handed over representations, addressed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to administration officials in all districts.

Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the SHO of Rajgarh police station in Churu, committed suicide by hanging himself in his quarter on Saturday.

RLP convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said that the party workers handed over the representations in all the districts to press for the demand of a CBI inquiry.

“The SHO was under political pressure and the state government should refer the case to CBI for investigation,” he said.

Beniwal said that the party ran a digital campaign Tuesday on Twitter with the demand of a CBI inquiry so that a fair probe could be conducted and justice done.

The SHO was found hanging in his quarter on Saturday morning. In a suicide note addressed to the Churu SP, he said he was not able to bear pressure created around him.

The screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the SHO and his activist-friend went viral in which the SHO was telling the activist that he was being allegedly trapped in “dirty politics”.

BJP leaders including the deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore have blamed local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia for creating pressure on him, a charge which she has denied.

The suicide case is being probed by CB-CID of the state police and a case against unknown person has been registered for abetting him to suicide.