Sachin Pilot back in Jaipur, says there shouldn’t be any vendetta politics

Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:52 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan interacts with media. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signalled an “amicable resolution” of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14. The Congress leader told reporters that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi. I have not demanded any post from the party, he added. Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him. “I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me,” Pilot said. He said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings” in politics and there should not be any vendetta politics. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car. PTI AG RDK RDK RDK

