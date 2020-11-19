Sections
Home / Jaipur / Senior Rajasthan police officer transferred for lathicharge on Congressmen

Senior Rajasthan police officer transferred for lathicharge on Congressmen

Rajasthan government has transferred Gaurav Yadav to the criminal investigation department-crime branch in Jaipur.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:57 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kota

More than half a dozen Congressmen were injured and hospitalised in a baton charge by Kota city police on November 10 . (Courtesy Twitter- @GauravYadavIPS)

Superintendent of police (SP) Kota city, Gaurav Yadav, has to pay the price for ordering a lathi charge on Congressmen before the mayoral polls in Kota with a transfer from the city.

Rajasthan government has appointed IPS officer Dr Vikas Pathak as the new SP of Kota city.

More than half a dozen Congressmen were injured and hospitalised in a baton charge by Kota city police on November 10 at Command area development (CAD) circle when Congressmen tried to stop a bus carrying BJP corporators and independent corporator Lekhraj Yogi, who Congressmen were claiming had been abducted by the saffron party.

Urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal was in Kota during the mayoral polls and he had also objected to the police lathicharge on the Congressmen.



Later the Rajasthan government asked home secretary NL Meena to probe the police lathicharge. He arrived in Kota and took statements of policemen and the affected Congressmen.

After submission of Meena’s report, Rajasthan government has transferred Gaurav Yadav to the criminal investigation department-crime branch (CID-CB) Jaipur.

While the ruling party has hailed the shunting, opposition has described it as an attempt to pressurise bureaucrats into kowtowing to the state government.

