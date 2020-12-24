Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Six killed in two road mishaps in Rajasthan

Six killed in two road mishaps in Rajasthan

Police said that the car was speeding when it hit a parked truck tailor near Ramner bridge on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway at around 2.30 am on Tuesday night, killing all four.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kota

The youth were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations when their car rammed into a parked truck-trailer on the highway. (PTI Photo/Representational use/File)

Six persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Udaipur districts. In the first incident, a car carrying four friends collided with a truck-trailer parked on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Madanganj-Kishanganj area of Ajmer district in the wee hours of Tuesday, and in the second, two students from Kota were killed in a road mishap on a highway near Udaipur, said police.

Four friends-- Pawan Ram (24) and Dalpat Singh (25) of Dausa and Sanjay Sharma (24) and Hrishikesh Meena (25) of Alwar-- left Jaipur in a car on Tuesday night, December 22. They were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations.

Police said that the car was speeding when it hit a parked truck tailor near Ramner bridge on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway at around 2.30 am on Tuesday night, killing all four.

Over a dozen victims have been killed near Ramner bridge in the recent months.



Also Read: BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in another road mishap on Tuesday night, three friends--Rajat (24), Divyanshu (23) and Ankit (22)—travelling in a car to Debari from Pratapnagar in Udaipur, were hit by a truck on the national highway.

Police reached the spot and took all the three injured youth to a hospital in Udaipur, where Divyanshu and Ankit died, while Ankit, who is seriously injured, is currently under treatment.

Divyanshu and Ankit are engineering students and were in Udaipur for their examinations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
LIVE: ‘Sin to brand farmers anti-nationals,’ says Priyanka Gandhi
by hindustantimes.com
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

India’s smartphone sector set to record double-digit growth in 2021
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Wellness is the new luxury: T&T Group’s Eutopia to be the first ever urban therapeutic housing project in India
Video of cat and dog ‘cuddle buddies’ may make you crave for a hug too
by Trisha Sengupta
PM Modi on Tagore’s Gujarat link, Srimati Hutteesingh, Jnanadanandini Devi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.