Six killed in two road mishaps in Rajasthan

The youth were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations when their car rammed into a parked truck-trailer on the highway. (PTI Photo/Representational use/File)

Six persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Udaipur districts. In the first incident, a car carrying four friends collided with a truck-trailer parked on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Madanganj-Kishanganj area of Ajmer district in the wee hours of Tuesday, and in the second, two students from Kota were killed in a road mishap on a highway near Udaipur, said police.

Four friends-- Pawan Ram (24) and Dalpat Singh (25) of Dausa and Sanjay Sharma (24) and Hrishikesh Meena (25) of Alwar-- left Jaipur in a car on Tuesday night, December 22. They were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations.

Police said that the car was speeding when it hit a parked truck tailor near Ramner bridge on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway at around 2.30 am on Tuesday night, killing all four.

Over a dozen victims have been killed near Ramner bridge in the recent months.

Also Read: BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in another road mishap on Tuesday night, three friends--Rajat (24), Divyanshu (23) and Ankit (22)—travelling in a car to Debari from Pratapnagar in Udaipur, were hit by a truck on the national highway.

Police reached the spot and took all the three injured youth to a hospital in Udaipur, where Divyanshu and Ankit died, while Ankit, who is seriously injured, is currently under treatment.

Divyanshu and Ankit are engineering students and were in Udaipur for their examinations.