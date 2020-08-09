Sections
Six more people die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 13,847.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A BMC health care worker take a swab for antigen test in the Trombay during Covid-19 pandemic. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded six more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 784, while the virus tally mounted to 51,924 with detection of 596 new cases, officials said.

A total of 34,688 people in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, a health department official said.

Of the new fatalities, four were reported in Kota and two in Jaipur, the official said.



Jaipur alone has reported 217 Covid-19 deaths so far, followed by 85 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 45 in Kota, 34 in Nagaur, 31 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Among the fresh cases, 71 were reported in Jaipur, 57 in Sikar, 46 in Rajsamand, 43 in Ajmer, 42 in Barmer, 39 in Chittorgarh, 34 in Nagaur, 29 in Bikaner, 28 in Udaipur, 26 in Alwar, 25 in Sawai Madhopur, 23 each in Baran and Sriganganagar besides those recorded in other districts of the state.

