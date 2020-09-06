So far, Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during this monsoon: Report

Rainfall in Rajasthan was 6.94% more than the average during this time in 2019. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall so far during this monsoon season with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, a report by the state’s water resources department said.

Rajasthan recorded 474.37mm rains from June 1 to September 5, which is 2.3% more than the average rainfall of 463.67mm, the report stated adding that 119 out of the total 742 dams are completely filled, 390 are partially filled and 233 are still empty.

On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall continued in several parts of the state and Chhatargarh in Bikaner district recorded a maximum of 7cm rainfall, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said.

Rainfall in Rajasthan was 6.94% more than the average during this time in 2019.

The water resources department’s report pointed out that apart from the 17 districts which fall under the normal rainfall category, nine received excess rainfall (20% to 59% of average), six fall under deficit rainfall category (-20% to -59 per of the average) and one falls under abnormal rainfall (60% or more) category.

Jaislmer district, which is mainly a desert area, received the highest rainfall of this season whereas Ganganagar, which shares border with Jaisalmer, recorded the lowest with 31% deficit, the report said.

Jaisalmer is the only district in Rajasthan which received abnormal rainfall this year and flood like situation was reported in some areas including Ramgarh since last two days and numerous people have been shifted to safer places, it added

Meanwhile, Banswara, Barmer, Churu, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Udaipur were some other districts which recorded heavy rainfall while Alwar, Bundi, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Kota and Tonk recorded deficit rains, as per the report.

(With inputs from PTI)