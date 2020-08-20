Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / State govt has resolved to meet people’s livelihood challenges: Rajasthan CM

State govt has resolved to meet people’s livelihood challenges: Rajasthan CM

Inaugurating 29 buildings and laying foundation stone of eight projects, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the aim of his government is to make Rajasthan a pioneer in the health sector in the entire country.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Rajasthan government has resolved to save lives and meet people’s livelihood challenges during the coronavirus crisis, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot . (PTI)

The Rajasthan government has resolved to save lives and meet people’s livelihood challenges during the coronavirus crisis and ensure that no one sleeps hungry, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating 29 buildings and laying foundation stone of eight projects, he said the aim of his government is to make Rajasthan a pioneer in the health sector in the entire country.

The government will do its utmost to ensure that no one dies of coronavirus in the state. The number of Covid-19 testing has been increased, the chief minister said.

He also said that in the last one year, 15 districts have got medical colleges and the number of such institutes in the state now stands at 31.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman lived with father’s dead body for 2 days; rerun of what family had done earlier
Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST
Man undergoing Covid-19 treatment says ‘I do’ in hospital. Watch
Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Aug 20, 2020 08:53 IST
Tribal woman delivers under a tree in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
Aug 20, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.