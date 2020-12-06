Sections
Home / Jaipur / Teen dies after grenade explodes in his hand, another critically injured

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:37 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

A 13-year-old boy died in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district when a grenade exploded in his hand. The incident took place on Sunday noon at Army firing range where the boy was grazing his cattle during which he found the hand grenade. The grenade exploded in boy’s hand while he was looking at it, he died at the spot.

Another boy was critically injured in the accident and was referred to Jodhpur, the police said. The incident took place in the Army’s firing range near Bhadariya town under Lathi police station in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. On getting informed by the locals, the police reached the spot.

Ajay Singh, superintendent of police, Jaisalmer, confirmed the report. Singh said that on Sunday two boys were grazing their cattle in the Army’s firing range which is a prohibited area. According to Singh, the boys found a hand grenade which possibly got dropped there during the Army’s exercise.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sarwan Singh (13) while the injured is identified as Mahipal Singh (11).

The Army’s response is awaited.

