Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Temperatures fall across Rajasthan; Churu coldest at 5.5 degree Celsius

Temperatures fall across Rajasthan; Churu coldest at 5.5 degree Celsius

Sikar, Pilani, Ajmer, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded their respective minimums at 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 9.5 degrees Celsius, 10.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees Celsius and 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jaipur

The night temperature in Mount Abu, the sole hill station in the state, was 1 degree Celsius. (HT Photo)

Minimum temperatures dipped across parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with Churu being the coldest in the plains at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Mount Abu, the sole hill station in the state, was 1 degree Celsius.

Sikar, Pilani, Ajmer, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded their respective minimums at 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 9.5 degrees Celsius, 10.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees Celsius and 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Jaisalmer was 12 degrees Celsius and 12.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, according to the meteorological department here. The minimum temperatures are likely to dip further, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Nov 21, 2020 10:59 IST
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
Nov 21, 2020 09:54 IST
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
Nov 21, 2020 10:29 IST

latest news

Here’s why age is no barrier for successful weight loss
Nov 21, 2020 10:56 IST
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Nov 21, 2020 10:59 IST
Coronavirus: Remdesivir’s failure is a warning for Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 21, 2020 10:49 IST
Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district
Nov 21, 2020 10:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.