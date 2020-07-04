Sections
Home / Jaipur / Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; state reports 204 new cases

Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; state reports 204 new cases

A total of 15,352 patients have recovered and 15,026 of them have been discharged. There are 3,461 active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has now risen to 443. (HT Photo)

Three more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday, as the state reported 204 fresh cases raising its infection tally to 19,256, officials said.

While one person each died in Bharatpur and Jhunjhunu, a patient from another state succumbed to Covid-19 in Jaipur, according to an official release.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has now risen to 443.

With the fresh cases, the coronavirus tally in the state has reached 19,256, as per the release.



A total of 15,352 patients have recovered and 15,026 of them have been discharged. There are 3,461 active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

Among the 204 new cases, the maximum 36 were reported from Barmer. Twenty-five people tested positive for coronavirus in Bikaner, followed by 23 in Nagaur, 21 each in Dholpur and Pali, 17 in Jaipur, 13 in Dungarpur, 11 each in Jhunjhunu and Jalore, eight in Kota, four in Udaipur, three each in Bharatpur, Karauli and Dausa and one each in Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur.

Three persons from other states also tested positive for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cloth used by Sushant to hang self to undergo ‘tensile’ test
Jul 04, 2020 15:41 IST
Probe ordered following Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik
Jul 04, 2020 15:37 IST
PSTET revised result 2017 declared at ssapunjab.org
Jul 04, 2020 15:33 IST
Pubs and restaurants reopen in England as lockdown eased
Jul 04, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.