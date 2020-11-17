Sections
Treat Covid-19 death on duty at par with martyrdom, demands soldier’s family

Family members and villagers agreed to cremate soldier’s body after they were assured of financial help by the officials.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:12 IST

By Army jawan’s body cremated after convinced by officials, Hindustan Times Bharatpur

Singh was deployed in 7 Jat regiment in Bareilly and was admitted to the military hospital in the city for treatment after he was diagnosed Covid-19 positive. (AFP Photo/Representative)

Body of 35-year old Hari Singh, an Indian Army soldier, who died due to Covid-19 was finally cremated after villagers in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur gave up their insistence to accord state honour to Singh’s cremation. The breakthrough came after negotiations carried out by district administration officials on Tuesday.

Singh was deployed in 7 Jat regiment in Bareilly and was admitted to the military hospital in the city for treatment after he was diagnosed Covid-19 positive. He was declared dead by doctors on Monday.

When the mortal remains of the jawan reached his native village of Januthar under Deeg police station area, his family members and other villagers refused to cremate the body and demanded cremation with state honour.

After a few hours, family members and villagers agreed to cremate his body after they were assured of financial help by the officials.



Nem Singh, a farmer leader demanded that all facilities and packages should be provided to any soldier’s family treating him at par with a martyr if the death is due to Covid-19 on duty.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Deeg, Hemant Kumar, said Hari Singh’s body was cremated without a guard of honour.

11-year-old Krish, son of the deceased, lit the pyre. Hari Singh had returned to duty last month where he fell sick from Covid-19.

