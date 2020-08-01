Sections
Home / Jaipur / Tribal Day to be a public holiday in Rajasthan

Tribal Day to be a public holiday in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to declare a public holiday on the long-standing demand of the people’s representatives of the tribal society.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Jaipur

Sahariya women and children wait outside an Anganwadi Centre. (HT Photos/ For Representative Purposes Only)

The Rajasthan government has decided to declare August 9 as a public holiday throughout Rajasthan on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to declare a public holiday on the long-standing demand of the people’s representatives of the tribal society.

On World Tribal Day, the tribal people living in different areas of Rajasthan organise religious, social and cultural programs.

So far, the state government has declared a voluntary holiday on the occasion of Tribal Day. Many legislators and other public representatives had demanded to declare this day a public holiday in the state. PTI AG HMB



