Two FIRs lodged in Rajasthan over Cong complaints of horse trading

The two FIRs were registered on a complaint lodged by Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs. (HT Photo)

The Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs on Friday on a complaint lodged by the Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government.

“Two FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (Conspiracy) to probe into horse trading of MLAs and alleged audio recordings that went viral on social media,” ADG (ATS and SOG), Ashok Rathore, told PTI.

He said Sanjay Jain, whose name surfaced in one of the audio recordings, was called for interrogation on Thursday and is being further questioned.