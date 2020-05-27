Sections
Two more Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan; number of infections rise to 7,645

Of the 109 fresh cases, Jhalawar recorded 64 cases followed by 16 in Kota, 12 in Nagaur, six each in Jaipur and Bharatpur, two in Jhunjhunu and one each in Bikaner and Dausa.

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

A total of 3,773 people have been discharged. (HT photo/ Himanshu Vyas)

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded two Covid-19 deaths and 109 new cases of the virus, an official said.

The number of cases in the state now stands at 7,645 and fatalities at 172.

“Two deaths have occurred in Jaipur and as many as 109 fresh cases were reported in the state,” additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

Of the 109 fresh cases, Jhalawar recorded 64 cases followed by 16 in Kota, 12 in Nagaur, six each in Jaipur and Bharatpur, two in Jhunjhunu and one each in Bikaner and Dausa, officials said.



A total of 3,773 people have been discharged. There are 3,180 active cases in the state, they said.

Jaipur has recorded maximum 83 deaths and 1,866 positive cases in the state followed by 17 deaths and 1,278 cases in Jodhpur.

Of the total positive cases in the state, there are 2,029 migrants who had returned to Rajasthan from other states.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.

