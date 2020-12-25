Sections
Home / Jaipur / Udaipur man kills himself after murdering four kids, wife

Udaipur man kills himself after murdering four kids, wife

The man was said to be under financial stress.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 18:21 IST

By Sohail Khan, Hindustan Times Jaipur

In a shocking incidence that took place in Robiya village of Udaipur, a 30-year-old labourer allegedly died by suicide after killing his four kids and wife on Friday. The man was said to be under financial stress.

“According to statements of the neighbours and relatives of the deceased, the family’s head was under severe financial crisis after the lockdown and the family was under severe grief. On Thursday night, an argument broke out between the couple over financial issues following which on Friday the man killed his four kids and wife with an axe and later hanged himself,” said Vikram Singh, circle officer (CO), Rishabhdeo.

“Locals said that the condition of the family had worsened. The deceased family didn’t have any government IDs like Aadhaar, BPL card to get any benefits of government schemes. In such a situation, the man was not even getting work under MNREGA. Some also said that the 30-year-old was addicted to alcohol which was a reason of regular fights between the couple,” the CO added.

The police came to know about the incident around 6 am when the villagers found the man’s dead body. When they checked the victim’s house, the doors were locked. Further, the locals checked through the windows and saw the bodies. As soon as the news of the incident reached the police, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kherwara Shyam Singh, along with his team, rushed to the scene and initiated the probe.

Senior police officials, including Udaipur superintendent of police Kailash Chandra Bishnoi, also reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

The bodies of the deceased family members were sent to the Kherwara mortuary for postmortem which is been done by a medical board.

