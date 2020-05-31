Unlock 1: Wildlife parks, zoos to reopen from June 1 in Rajasthan

People looking to enter the walled city containment zone have parked their cars opposite Sanganeri Gate, in Jaipur. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

All zoos, biological parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserves will be reopened from June 1 in Rajasthan, the state’s forest department said on Sunday as it issued several guidelines for its personnel and tourists during the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

The entry of tourists was restricted at zoos, biological parks, elephant villages, tiger reserves and other protected areas from March 18 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arindam Tomar, the chief wildlife warden, said a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued to be strictly followed for the management of tourists after the state government allowed such places to be reopened.

The SOP has said tourists and personnel must undergo thermal screening, follow measures such as social distancing and wear masks and gloves. Tourists will have to stand at marked places and move as per the directions of the queue manager, it said.

There will be no entry to any suspected Covid-19 patients to such places and they will be closed in case of overcrowding and disobedience of social distancing and other safety norms, the guidelines say.

Sanitisers must be made available and cleaning and disinfection drill has to be undertaken at regular intervals in all areas frequented by visitors.

The department has said digital payment must be given preference and zoos and parks must maintain visitor books carrying details of name, address and contact details of all tourists and other people.

“Refusal of entry to any suspect COVID19 patient or person refusing to adhere to directions,” states the SOP.

A ban on spitting or disturbing waterholes has also been imposed.

The department said it has also taken confidence-building measures for tourists such as online ticket booking and sale counters for sanitisers and security kit.

It said the validity period of entry tickets will be for a maximum period of four hours—except places where the time limit is already specified—and staff will be called on rotation.

Places of worship inside these facilities will remain closed till further orders from the government, it added.