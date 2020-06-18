Sections
Home / Jaipur / Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar eclipse, which is on June 21, when he spotted planet Venus near the sun at around 2 pm.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, shines bright and is called morning star and evening star. (Reuters)

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said.

Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar eclipse, which is on June 21, when he spotted planet Venus near the sun at around 2 pm.

“I was excited to spot Venus at such a time. It was wonderful and lovely. In a long period of study about constellations and celestial bodies, this was the first time when I spotted planet Venus in the day,” he said.

Generally, this planet can be seen during day time from the Himalayan region and that too when the weather is very clear, Bhattacharya said.



Venus, the second planet from the Sun, shines bright and is called morning star and evening star.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation establishes $12M grant fund
Jun 18, 2020 12:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah holds another important meet on Covid-19 situation in Delhi and all the latest news
Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST
30-year-old man shot dead in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru town
Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST
Vikas remembers Sushant, says Ankita was his ‘shock absorber’
Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.