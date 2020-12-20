Vigilance operation reveals corruption and laxity in police work in Rajasthan

ADGP vigilance said of Rajasthan police promised action against all errant policemen caught out during the vigilance operation. (HT Photo)

An internal vigilance operation by Rajasthan police has revealed corruption and laxity within the ranks, with policemen at several police stations found either responding late to complaints or not entertaining it at all. Several policemen were also found to be taking bribes at traffic barricades and allowing liquor sales to go beyond mandated hours.

Several instances of inefficient policing and corruption was noted during decoy operations conducted on Saturday by the vigilance teams from the state police headquarters across 16 districts.

The operation, carried out on the nights of December 17 and 18 not only revealed negligence in carrying out duty but also connivance with liquor vends and the sand mafia at several places.

“In Nagaur’s Padu Kalan police station, when the decoy team called to report a robbery via phone, there was a lack of prompt response and readiness among the cops of the station. In Udaipur’s Surajpole police station area, a constable took a written report from the complainant at the spot but did not register an FIR,” said Additional director general of police (ADGP), vigilance, Biju George Joseph.

Similarly, on a complaint pertaining to a missing girl at Taleda police station in Bundi, the duty officer and the police officer asked a variety of questions but finally told the complainant to contact another police station instead.

On the brighter side, three police stations responded satisfactorily and registered FIRs for alleged robbery and bike theft incidents at Bedu and Ratangarh police stations in Churu and at Fagi police station in Jaipur Rural.

In Ganganagar city, it was found that liquor was being sold freely in several places, including Hanumangarh Road, Shiv Chowk, Suratgarh Bypass, Mira Chowk and Kotwali police station area.

In Jhunjhunu’s Udaipurwati police station area and in Nagaur police station area, of Nagaur district, a number of vehicles were found transporting illegal river sand in absence of any police intervention.

The ADGP vigilance said that policemen along with members from the transport and sales tax department were found taking illegal money by stopping vehicles at Mawal border near Gujarat in Sirohi district. Similarly, in Jodhpur city, 30 policemen were found involved in illegal collections at various places. He said action would be taken against all of them and added that a policeman had been suspended by the Jodhpur police commissioner.

Vigilance teams also conducted operations in Churu, Bikaner, Uncha Nagla of Bharatpur, Jaipur Rural’s Dudu, Ajmer’s Bandar Sindri, Kota city and Udaipur city to find out about traffic policing on the highway. However, no illegal activity was found, the officer said.