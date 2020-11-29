Sections
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasara for discussions, BJP demands CM’s resignation

The viral video purportedly shows Congress MLA accusing two BTP MLAs of receiving Rs 5 crore during the Rajya Sabha polls.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Cornered by the opposition after the ruling party MLA’s video went viral, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will hold discussion with state party chief Govind Singh Dotasara on the issue on Monday, Congress leaders said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanding CM’s resignation.

The alleged video of Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Congress MLA from Bagidora and a former minister, is doing the rounds on social media. The video purportedly shows Malviya saying, during a campaign for panchayat polls in Banswara, that each of the two BTP MLAs of Dungarpur received Rs 5 crore during the Rajya Sabha polls and again Rs 5 crore each during the political crisis when former deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled against the Gehlot government.

A senior Congress leader, familiar with the development on anonymity, said Gehlot has called Dotasara, who is currently on a visit to Sikar, for discussions. Apart from other organizational issues, the CM will be taking up the ongoing video issue with Dotsara. He added that the state in-charge and the AICC general secretary Ajay Maken has already spoken with Gehlot on the issue.

Also read: Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns



Hitting at Gehlot, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a series of tweets demanded his resignation. Retweeting the video, he stated, “Gehlot government is playing with democratic values and mandate, and it is not hidden. Now it is clear from the acceptance of the party’s senior MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya in front of public that CM Ashok Gehlot has no right to continue on his post.”



He said, “The trust vote obtained by the state government in the Legislative Assembly through the purchase and sale of MLAs was actually deceit with the public, similarly the victory of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha election is also doubtful.”

In another tweet, he said, Gehlot talked about herding, and simultaneously, on the other hand, created a chakravyuh of horse-trading, mislead the public and attacked BJP to divert attention from his deceit. But now all the secrets of this conspiracy are coming out themselves - the public is watching everything.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the person who was involved in destabilising the state government has no moral authority to seek anyone’s resignation. The plot of toppling the government failed and now they are making baseless allegations.

