Sections
E-Paper
Home / Jaipur / Wearing masks to be mandatory in Rajasthan, state govt to propose bill

Wearing masks to be mandatory in Rajasthan, state govt to propose bill

The CM said that Covid-19 can be avoided only by adopting preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the state government is considering making wearing masks mandatory in the state. For this, a bill will be proposed in the upcoming assembly session.

He said that Covid-19 can be avoided only by adopting preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly.

Urging people to avoid bursting crackers on Diwali, the chief minister said the pollution caused by fireworks increases the risk of spreading Covid-19 virus and adversely affects the health of the infected persons and those who have recovered people.

Also read: Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists

“As the medical experts have suggested, we should celebrate Diwali without crackers and inspire others to save lives from corona,” he said during a dialogue on the success of ‘No Mask-No Entry-Public Movement against Corona’ campaign with officials, NCC scouts, and coordinators associated with Nehru Yuva Kendras.

The CM said that every section of the society should join the government with a commitment to make the campaign successful.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why Delhi needs to ramp up testing again
Oct 27, 2020 03:33 IST
Cut in states’ share in tax may become next big flashpoint
Oct 27, 2020 05:05 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 27, 2020 03:06 IST
Delhi starts gathering details of healthcare workers for Covid vaccine drive
Oct 27, 2020 05:07 IST

latest news

RS polls: BJP announces 8 candidates from UP, one from U’khand
Oct 27, 2020 04:18 IST
Central law in works to curb air pollution
Oct 27, 2020 04:12 IST
Cut in states’ share in tax may become next big flashpoint
Oct 27, 2020 05:05 IST
Gujarat HC starts live streaming of proceedings
Oct 27, 2020 03:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.