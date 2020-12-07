Wife taunts husband for joblessness, man stabs her to death

A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in Jodhpur city on Sunday night.

After the crime, he called the police control room and surrendered, the police said. “Around 1 am (on Monday), the accused, identified as Vikram Singh, who lives in BJS Colony, informed the police control room that he has killed his wife over some dispute. As soon as we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and found a woman’s body with slit throat lying on the floor,” said Kailash Dan, station house officer (SHO), Mahamandir police station.

Later, the police called the forensic science laboratory and informed parents of the victim about the incident. The body was kept in a mortuary, the police said.

The man was arrested on the charge of murder. “The accused confessed that he was not working for the last few months and was dependent on the money he received from his rented house to meet the family expenses. The couple had tensed ties for some time due to the man’s joblessness. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the couple was going to sleep, the man’s wife taunted him about his joblessness after which a verbal spat broke out between them. Further, the accused lost his cool and stabbed her with scissors on the neck and other parts of the body,” Dan said.

The police said the couple has two children, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. They are currently with their grandparents in Jodhpur.

“We are investigating the claims made by the accused and collecting evidence,” the SHO said.