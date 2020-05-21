Sections
With 3 more deaths, Covid-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan

The number of cases in the state now stands at 6,098 and fatalities at 150.

May 21, 2020

A total 3,421 patients have recovered and 3,031 have been discharged. (HT photo/ Sakib Ali)

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded three more deaths due to coronavirus and 83 new cases of the disease, officials said.

“Three more deaths were recorded, including one each in Sikar, Jaipur and Bharatpur. As many as 83 fresh cases were reported in the state,” additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the 83 fresh cases, Dungarpur recorded 28 cases followed by 10 in Udaipur, eight each in Nagaur and Jaipur, six each in Rajsamand and Bikaner, four in Alwar, two each in Kota, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara and Barmer and one each in Jaisalmer and Jhalawar. One patient belongs to Uttar Pradesh, officials said.



A total 3,421 patients have recovered and 3,031 have been discharged. There are 2,527 active cases in the state, they said.

Massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion, the officials said.

