Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / With 51 fresh cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 11,651

With 51 fresh cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 11,651

Out of the total number of cases in the state, 8,596 have recovered while 2,791 are active cases.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Five deaths and 51 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 11,651 on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated.



