Worked 16 hours, non-stop for 40 days, says police official handling Jaipur’s Covid-19 hotspot

Rajendra Singh Nain, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Ramganj circle, is seen working in his office. (HT Photo)

Rajendra Singh Nain is managing the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Jaipur, the state capital of Rajasthan.

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Ramganj circle, is in charge of the area with around 100 narrow lanes and an approximate population of around 800,000.

The 54-year-old officer didn’t take a day off for around 40 days after the first case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was detected in Ramganj.

So far, 515 Covid-19 cases have been reported only from Ramganj police station area. While Rajasthan 3099 cases of the coronavirus disease, Jaipur has 1036.

A curfew was imposed in Ramganj immediately after the detection of first Covid-19 case on March 26 in an area behind a locality in Rahmani Masjid.

After the curfew in Ramgaj, the first thing Nain did was form a technical team to get the call recordings of the first person detected with the deadly virus in the area.

“The first positive person was not able to talk about things in detail. So, in order to know his contact history, the technical team analysed his call records and obtained details of 52 people who came in direct contact with him and later the entire chain was identified,” said Nain.

In the initial days, the officer not only looked after the deployment of 600 police personnel in three shifts but also managed the needs of people like vegetables, water and other essential items.

“Not only me but my entire team from Ramganj and Galta Gate police station, the two areas which falls under my limits, worked for 14 to 16 hours a day. After one shift changed, my duty was to ensure that the next lot has been properly deployed across various points,” Nain said.

“The first off which I took was around 12 days ago. But at that time too I had to stay alert.”

Most of the times, Nain, said he missed talking to his two sons as he used to reach home late in the night.

The officer said he has a separate room in his house. As soon as he reaches home, the first thing he does is to take his shoes off and sanitise them. He then washes his clothes, takes a bath and then has his dinner.

“While my family sits on the dining table and I sit on the floor and keep a distance of five to seven metres from them. I talk to my kids after that in the lawn by maintaining a physical distance of at least five metres,” the ACP said.

Nain said his family— wife Aman Nain, elder son Abhinav Singh Nain and younger son Anubhav Nain—are his pillars of strength.

“Their motivation means a lot to me. Whenever I am disappointed they would boost me and tell me dad ‘You are a warrior and we are proud of you’. These words keep me alive and give me the strength to work hard selflessly a do as much as possible,” he said.

ACP Nain said another which keeps him and team members pumped up is that out of 515 positive cases in Ramganj and Galta Gate police station area so far, more than 300 people have turned negative.