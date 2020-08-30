DU degree delay: Students say future is in jeopardy

“Our degrees will get delayed because of the innumerable problems that we have been facing with online exams and other concerns,” says Kavita Behera, BA (Hons) Economics, Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC), who is one among the many DU students worrying about UGC’s stand — No exam, No degree.

“If I don’t score well this is going to show on my maksheet. The completion of our graduation has already been delayed because of the pandemic; now our future has been compromised further.”

– Kavita Behera, a student of JDMC

Elaborating on why getting a degree on time will be a challenge even for students attempting Open Book Examination, Behera adds, “The paper is very lengthy, the site stopped working, the teachers were messaging constantly to submit answer sheets and it created a lot of panic to upload the written answers within the given time period. I doubt if would be able to score well. And of course, if I don’t score well this is going to show on my maksheet. The completion of our graduation has already been delayed because of the pandemic; now our future has been compromised further because of open book exams (OBE).”

Students who have got admissions in prestigious colleges for masters programmes have been given a deadline to submit their marksheets, and are in a state of utter confusion since their graduation is not yet complete as per the varsity. “I got admission in IIT Dhanbad and have to submit last semester marksheet by October 31. However, I’m unsure of how I’ll manage that because of this mishap. In one of my subject papers, there were two tabs — one for B Sc (Prog) Chemistry and the other was for B Sc (Hons) Chemistry. Both had the same paper code, and I mistakenly uploaded my answer sheet on B Sc (Prog) tab, instead of the honours tab. When I realised my mistake, I informed the college and they said next paper me dhyan rakhna ab kuch nahi ho sakta! When will the next paper be? How will I submit a marksheet to IIT? What’ll happen to my future? Why did the two courses have the same question paper code?” says a Samriddhi Vats, a worries student of B Sc (Hons) Chemistry at Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences.

Some students who had planned to opt for offline exams, ie exams in ink and paper, due to their bitter experience with the mock tests are now finding themselves in midst of a conundrum. “Initially, I was planning to give exam in offline mode, and start working by showing a conditional degree. However, UGC recently mentioned that the degree will only be given once we have written our exams. Without even a conditional degree in hand, which company will accept me? The online mode of examinations is rampant with problems and I don’t want to risk scoring low by giving online exams where students run out of time to finish and struggle to even download question papers, but a scenario of a half baked degree is any day better than no degree,” says Sanjay Kataria, who is pursuing masters in Department of Library and Information Science.

“Students during political science exam got two different question papers. This lead to a lot of confusion. University authorities later said that the second one is the actual question paper. What about those who attempted the first one, like me,”

– Sneha Sarah Shaji, a student of Hindu College

And students who have enrolled themselves for Open Book Exams (OBE) have also complained of major technical snags that ensure a further delay in final marksheet. “Our future is in jeopardy because students aren’t able to give online exams while attempting OBE! Students during political science exam got two different question papers. This lead to a lot of confusion. University authorities later said that the second one is the actual question paper. What about those who attempted the first one, like me? Will those students now have to give another attempt at online exams or wait to give it in offline mode? This will lead to a delay in getting our final marksheet and subsequently a delay in the degree. How will the students apply for higher education in that case,” asks Sneha Sarah Shaji, a student o Political Science (Hons), Hindu College.

