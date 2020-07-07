Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Karnataka / 4 employees of Karnataka Congress leader test positive for coronavirus

4 employees of Karnataka Congress leader test positive for coronavirus

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 08:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

A health worker in an enclosed kiosk collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing. (HT photo)

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife Tabu Gundu Rao informed that four of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Well sadly our PA, one more Gunman and 2 house staff tested positive. We are all thankfully negative but in isolation and quarantine for 10 to 14 days from today, to check if we develop symptoms as we are primary contacts to them. Hopefully we should get through this,” Tabu tweeted.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hong Kong schools told to remove books that might violate new national security law
Jul 07, 2020 09:50 IST
Dil Bechara: Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput with saddest memes
Jul 07, 2020 09:51 IST
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
Jul 07, 2020 09:46 IST
With over 22,000 new Covid-19 cases and 467 deaths, India’s tally at 7.19 lakh
Jul 07, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.