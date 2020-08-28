Sections
Amid Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka to re-open colleges from October 1

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narayan pointed out that the state government has drafted comprehensive preparations to start regular classes for students in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). (ANI file photo. Representative image)

BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it will reopen all colleges in the state starting from October 1 but will wait for the union government’s guidelines on restarting educational institutions and decide accordingly.

According to reports, Deputy chief minister CN Aswath Narayan on Wednesday announced that the academic session of 2020-2021 will first begin with online classes from September 1 and regular classes will start from October 1.

Narayan pointed out that the state government has drafted comprehensive preparations to start regular classes for students in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). He added that final-year exams including supplementary for all undergraduate, diploma and engineering students will be scheduled soon.

Karnataka on Thursday registered its highest-ever spike of 9,300 Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths which pushed the tally to over 3 Lakh. The total cases include 2.19 lakh discharges and 5,232 deaths. A total of 26.48 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Karnataka till now.

