Amid Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka to re-open colleges from October 1

BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it will reopen all colleges in the state starting from October 1 but will wait for the union government’s guidelines on restarting educational institutions and decide accordingly.

According to reports, Deputy chief minister CN Aswath Narayan on Wednesday announced that the academic session of 2020-2021 will first begin with online classes from September 1 and regular classes will start from October 1.

Narayan pointed out that the state government has drafted comprehensive preparations to start regular classes for students in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). He added that final-year exams including supplementary for all undergraduate, diploma and engineering students will be scheduled soon.

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has led to shutdown of schools, colleges and universities across India. Students are now depending on the online medium to attend classes and appear for examinations rather than stepping outdoors.

Karnataka on Thursday registered its highest-ever spike of 9,300 Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths which pushed the tally to over 3 Lakh. The total cases include 2.19 lakh discharges and 5,232 deaths. A total of 26.48 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Karnataka till now.