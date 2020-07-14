Bengaluru lockdown: Shops to open for 7 hours, no public transport till July 22

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from Tuesday night put in place to check the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The state government had on Saturday announced the complete lockdown in these two districts from Tuesday 8pm to 5am on July 22.

Officials have said the exceptions are applicable only in areas outside containment zones.

Here is what is allowed and what’s not during the lockdown:

* Shops selling essentials items, including milk, groceries and vegetables, can open from 5am to 12pm in the city and outskirts.

* Home delivery of essential items will be allowed.

* Hospitals and medical shops will remain open. As will civic amenities offices like power, water, LPG supply.

* Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to operate kitchens for takeaway or home delivery of food items.

* All places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

* Theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools can’t open.

* Public transport services will remain suspended during the period, which include buses, Metro rail services, taxis, auto-rickshaws and services of cab aggregators, except those hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

* Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

* The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities. “The movement is through registration/obtaining valid pass through Seva Sindhu portal,” the guideline has said.

* Most government offices, except those providing essential services and engaged in Covid-19 work, will be closed.

* Secretariat offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50% strength.

* Those going to work for permitted activities can use their organisation’s ID cards to commute.

* Companies can carry out construction work on projects where workers are available on the site.