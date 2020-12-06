Sections
Home / Karnataka / BJP-JDS set to join hands in Karnataka to oust council chairman

BJP-JDS set to join hands in Karnataka to oust council chairman

Industries minister Shettar says BJP, JDS are natural allies.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:51 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

Ahead of the crucial winter session of the assembly and council in Karnataka, the ruling BJP and the regional Janata Dal (Secular) cosied up and are likely to oust the council chairman jointly even as the main opposition Congress said that it intends to put the government on mat regarding numerous issues.

In the recently held council polls for graduates and teachers constituencies, the BJP won all the four seats increasing its tally to 31 in a council of 75 members. The Congress has 28 members and the JDS has 14 with one independent apart from the Chairman who votes only in case of a tie-break.

The BJP had already served a notice of no-confidence against Legislative Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty. On Sunday, industries minister Jagadish Shettar, who is also a former CM of the state, said that the BJP and the JDS were ‘natural allies.’ Stating that together they will oust Shetty from his position, Shettar foresaw greater cooperation between the ruling and the regional party.

JDS council leader Basvraj Horatti too said that his party would vote with the BJP to oust Shetty from his position. While a BJP nominee will take over as council chairman, a JDS candidate is likely to be elected as deputy chairman.



Also read: Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan

On Saturday, JDS chief and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had bemoaned taking Congress’ support to form the government and had accused leader of opposition Siddaramiah and others of having betrayed them. On Sunday, Union minister Pralhad Joshi ‘welcomed’ Kumaraswamy’s realisation ‘about Congress acting like a Bhasmasura.’

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, met with the CM and several other party leaders amidst continued talk of an imminent cabinet expansion. The main opposition party, Congress, too met today on Sunday and decided on a host of issues it would raise in the assembly session including a demand to publish a white paper on the finances of the state.

Leader of opposition Siddaramiah after the meeting said, “Despite floods ravaging large parts of the state, not much has been done in terms of relief, farmers have not got compensation for crops destroyed. There have been irregularities in purchase of power, these and several other issues we will raise in the assembly.”

The Congress has accused the state government of trying to divert the people’s attention from key issues by raising ‘Love Jihad’, ban on cow slaughter and other “emotional” issues.

