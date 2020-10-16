‘Declare flood situation as national calamity’: Karnataka govt tells Centre, releases emergency relief

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that an emergency relief of Rs 85.49 crore has been released to 12 districts which have been severely affected due to floods. Several parts of the state, especially in northern and coastal regions, are facing floods due to unprecedented rains and normal life has been thrown out of gear. Thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed and infrastructure, including roads, bridges and power lines, has been severely impacted.

The chief minister held a review meeting with deputy commissioners, CEO’s of zila panchayats as well as superintendents of police (SPs) of all the flood-affected districts. The CM instructed that even while providing relief and succour to the affected, the standard operating procedures (SoPs) regarding Covid-19 should be followed.

Meanwhile, state revenue minister R Ashoka said Karnataka would ask the Centre to declare the flood-situation in the state as a national calamity and provide aid to it according to the norms.

The state government has come in for severe criticism by the Opposition which has described the flood-relief measures as tardy. Leader of Opposition in assembly and former CM Siddaramiah on Thursday criticised the state government for not taking effective steps to aid those impacted by the floods. Siddaramiah also demanded an emergency special relief package for farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the floods and those whose houses have been damaged.

Also read: Pics of Deepika, Dia Mirza figure on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress leader had taunted the ruling BJP saying, that despite having 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha MP’s, the state government had to lobby hard and failed to get enough relief from the Centre. In September, the state had sought Rs 8,071 crore from the Centre as relief for floods which hit the state in July-August this year.

Responding to a question on why the state had not received any money even for the previously caused flood damage, the CM said, “We are discussing it with the Centre. I have spoken to home minister Amit Shah too who has assured all cooperation. We have a few meetings in this regard over the next few days and I am confident of resolving this and protecting the interests of our farmers.”