Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case

Kulkarni is a key accused in the murder of Yogesh Gowda, who was killed on June 15, 2016 at a gym in Dharwad.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:48 IST

By By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Kulkarni was arrested a few days earlier during the ongoing investigation in the murder case by the CBI. (HT File Photo)

Fomer Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested by the CBI on November 5 in the case of murder of BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member, Yogesh Gowda, was remanded to judicial custody for the next two weeks on Monday.

The second additional district and sessions court of Dharwad ordered that Kulkarni, currently lodged in Hindalga jail of Belgaum district, will remain in judicial custody till November 23.

Kulkarni is a key accused in the murder of Yogesh Gowda, who was killed on June 15, 2016 at a gym in Dharwad. The murder had taken political overtones with the then opposition party, the BJP, promising to hand over the case to CBI once it came to power; which it did in September 2019. In March of this year, the CBI arrested six people in connection with the murder.

While Kulkarni and the Congress party have said that his arrest is a case of political vendetta, the CBI has charged the former minister under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302, 143, 147, 148 and 120 B. The former minister’s brother Vijay Kulkarni’s role in the incident is also being examined.

